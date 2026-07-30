Bengaluru teacher posing as journalist booked over fake MLC seat promise

The woman told the police that the teacher allegedly demanded Rs 5 crore to arrange the MLC nomination, but later settled for Rs 1.25 crore. (Representational image)

The Bengaluru police have booked a government school teacher, who allegedly posed as a journalist having close links with the Congress leadership, for cheating a woman from Mangaluru of Rs 1 crore by promising to secure her a nomination to the Karnataka Legislative Council (MLC).

In her complaint, the woman, who is associated with a social trust, also accused the teacher, Sirigere Yerriswamy, 56, of misbehaving with her at a hotel in New Delhi, where she was taken on the pretext of arranging a meeting with senior All India Congress Committee (AICC) leaders in 2025.

Apart from Yerriswamy, the Halasuru Gate police also registered a case against his associates, Siddaraju and Basavaraju, on July 27, following a court direction.