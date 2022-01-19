Bengaluru: NCB busts drug racket; Nigerian national, 3 peddlers arrested

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) busted a drug trafficking network in Bengaluru and Tamil Nadu and seized 84 gram of cocaine, 40 gram of MDMA and a small quantity of hashish and marijuana and arrested a Nigerian national along with three peddlers, the agency said Wednesday.

Zonal director of the Bengaluru unit of NCB Amit Ghawate said, “Based on credible information, Monday, the officers of NCB Bengaluru seized multiple drugs at Electronic City from the possession of a Nigerian national and three peddlers.”

He added, “The peddlers were from Chennai and had come to Bengaluru to purchase drugs. The drugs procured from the Nigerian national were meant to be sold at hotels, pubs and colleges in Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu.”

“The Nigerian supplier was not only a seasoned supplier of drugs but also taught his buyers about various mixes and ways to improve the potency of the drugs. The peddlers from Chennai are known suppliers of multiple drugs in Chennai and Tamil Nadu and are habitual offenders, already involved in NDPS cases registered in Tamil Nadu and Kerala,” he added.