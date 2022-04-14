Bengaluru: Take preventive measures against rain-related incidents, BBMP chief tells officials

After rains lashed the city Wednesday and amid a forecast of continued rain for the next three days, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) chief commissioner Gaurav Gupta has directed officials to attend to areas where complaints of waterlogging, traffic and tree falling are reported. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that Bengaluru recorded 12.1 mm of rainfall Wednesday.

“The weather forecast department has said that rain might continue for 3 more days. In this regard, problems such as the fall of trees or water blockage on roads/junctions must be solved as soon as a complaint is raised from anywhere in the city. Failing to comply will lead to action against the concerned officials,” Gupta said.

Addressing a meeting, the chief commissioner said: “No citizen should face problems during the rainfall. BBMP teams should immediately reach places where trees/branches have fallen or wherever the rainwater gets blocked. They should immediately resolve the issue and facilitate smooth traffic. All the zonal control rooms shall have the necessary equipment/machines along with the necessary personnel. Zone-wise senior officials should conduct meetings to address the prevailing rain-related issues.”

Senior officers of the civic agency have been directed to use manpower from revenue, health, solid waste management department and the BBMP marshals to solve issues. “Identify the areas where the water gets blocked and take steps to avoid water blockage. BBMP teams should visit the spot immediately after receiving complaints in control rooms to solve the problems. It should be ensured that there will be a smooth flow of water in all the Rajakaluve (major stormwater drains) in the city. Take precautionary measures on all sides,” Gupta instructed.

The BBMP control room received complaints of trees falling from JP Nagar, Chamrajpet, Kasturba Road (Vittal Mallya Road) Indiranagar defence colony, Gangondanahalli, BBMP head office, Ulsoor lake, Wilson Garden, Near Attiguppe metro station, Nagarabawi, Rimco layout and RPC layout.