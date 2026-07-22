Bengaluru suitcase murder: Debt-ridden neighbour kills elderly woman for gold

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A day after an elderly woman’s body was found stuffed inside a suitcase floating in Bengaluru’s Thimmappa Lake, the police arrested her neighbour, a 21-year-old man, on Wednesday for allegedly killing her to steal her gold ornaments.
According to the Kumbalagodu police, Gagan R, a resident of Yallappa Layout in Challaghatta, Kengeri, strangled Jayamma, 61, on July 15, when she visited his house in the afternoon to use his phone to call her daughter. Although Jayamma lived with her son and daughter-in-law, she reportedly had little interaction with them, which the police believe led her to rely on Gagan to make phone calls.
“He then placed her body in a suitcase he already had at his house, transported it on a two-wheeler, and dumped it in Thimmappa Lake to conceal the crime,” a senior police officer said.
‘He borrowed money from online loan apps’
According to the police, financial gain was Gagan’s motive. “He had incurred debts after borrowing money through online loan apps, and he stole her gold chain and earrings with the intention of repaying those debts,” the officer added.
The police had registered a case of murder and destruction of evidence against unknown people after recovering the red suitcase from Ramohalli following information from the public.
During the investigation, the police identified the unidentified body as that of Jayamma, who had been missing since July 15 as per a complaint her son filed on July 16.
The police said Gagan was also into online gaming, adding that he had planned the murder. He is currently in police custody.
The police are investigating whether anyone else was involved in the crime. They are also examining CCTV footage and collecting scientific evidence.
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