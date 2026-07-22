Bengaluru suitcase murder: Debt-ridden neighbour kills elderly woman for gold

A day after an elderly woman’s body was found stuffed inside a suitcase floating in Bengaluru’s Thimmappa Lake, the police arrested her neighbour, a 21-year-old man, on Wednesday for allegedly killing her to steal her gold ornaments.

According to the Kumbalagodu police, Gagan R, a resident of Yallappa Layout in Challaghatta, Kengeri, strangled Jayamma, 61, on July 15, when she visited his house in the afternoon to use his phone to call her daughter. Although Jayamma lived with her son and daughter-in-law, she reportedly had little interaction with them, which the police believe led her to rely on Gagan to make phone calls.