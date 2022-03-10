Work on Bengaluru suburban rail corridor-2 to begin by month-end: Minister Somanna

Karnataka Infrastructure Development and Housing Minister V Somanna informed the Legislative Council that the state government will expedite work on the much-awaited Bengaluru Suburban Rail project.

The project aims to link Bengaluru with its satellite townships, suburbs and surrounding rural areas by a rail-based rapid transit system.

Somanna said the process has been initiated to take up the project in four corridors – Bengaluru City to Yelahanka to Devanahalli (41.40 km), Baiyappanhalli to Chikabanavara (25.01 km), Kengeri to Whitefield (35.52 km) and Heelalige to Rajanakunte (46.24 km).

The minister was replying to a question by Congress MLC Prakash K Rathod on Wednesday. “We have floated tenders for now and a technical bid is under process. By March 31 we will be issuing a work order for corridor-2,” he said.

The suburban rail project was delayed due to land acquisition issues, Somanna pointed out while revealing that the state government is also planning to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the project.

The Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project was first proposed in 1983 by an expert team from the then Southern Railway (Bengaluru now falls under the South Western Railway) and was estimated to extend across 58 km. The proposal then was submitted as part of Karnataka’s first Transportation Survey commissioned by the then Chief Minister R Gundu Rao.

The latest blueprint of the Bengaluru Suburban Rail project indicates that it will span across a network of 148.17 km. With 57 stations planned across four corridors, the system is expected to connect the Karnataka capital to its outskirts in six directions — towards Kengeri (Mysuru side), Chikkabanavara (Tumakuru side), Rajanukunte (Doddaballapura side), Devanahalli (Kolar side), Whitefield (Bangarapet side) and Heelalige.