Bengaluru sub-registrar suspended over Peripheral Ring Road project land sale

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A sub-registrar in Bengaluru was suspended on Wednesday for allegedly registering a Rs 18.5 crore sale deed for land which had already been notified for acquisition for the Peripheral Ring Road Part-2 (PRR-2).
Mullai Muhilan M P, Inspector General of Registration and Commissioner of Stamps, confirmed that Manjudarshini K, sub-registrar of Kengeri office, has been suspended and is facing a departmental inquiry.
The issue came to light when an activist named Amarnath Patil wrote to Muhilan, pointing out that a land parcel that was notified for PRR-2 was registered after the notification order was passed.
According to him, the deed was executed on October 6 and registered the next day. It covers Survey No 115 of Agara village, Kengeri Hobli, Bengaluru South taluk, and is described as 4 acres 38 guntas of dry land, plus 20 guntas of kharab land. The buyer paid Rs 18.5 crore.
In the notification issued by the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) on September 3, it mentioned that the land covers 3 acres 11 guntas of the same survey number for PRR-2.
Patil added that the notification was already displayed on the Kaveri portal, the official web-based application by the Department of Stamps and Registration, under ‘Court Order Details’ on October 3. The entry was made by the Rajarajeshwari Nagar Sub-Registrar’s Office to alert the public and registering officers.
The Kaveri portal manages property and marriage registrations.
Patil, in the letter, said that Section 4 of the Karnataka Land (Restriction on Transfer) Act, 1991 restricts transfer of land covered by an acquisition declaration under Section 19 of the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) Act. Section 8 prohibits the registering officer from registering such a transfer unless the transferor produces written permission from the competent authority.
According to the sources, the registration could trigger further transfers of land, rival compensation claims and delays to PRR-2, and the sale could be used to seek inflated compensation.
He noted that the stated price alone does not prove any loss to the government, and referred to an earlier case involving Dr Shivaram Karanth Layout, in which the Supreme Court sought details of registrations of notified land and five sub-registrars were reportedly suspended.
“In the earlier Dr Shivaram Karanth Layout matter, the Supreme Court’s order dated August 19, 2021 sought details of registrations of notified lands and whether BDA had informed the registration authorities. Five Sub-Registrars were also reported to have been suspended in connection with registrations in that layout. This experience shows the need for timely action in the present case,” he stated in the letter.
What is the PRR project?
The PRR project, also called Bengaluru Business Corridor, is a proposed 117-km 8-to-12-lane access-controlled greenfield expressway on the outskirts of Bengaluru. The road connects Tumakuru Road to Hosur Road via Ballari Road, Hennur Road and Old Madras Road, and Sarjapura Road to divert heavy interstate traffic from roads including Outer Ring Road(ORR). The project is being executed at Rs 27,000 crore.
The PRR-2 extends to 52 km, connecting Mysuru Road to Hosur Road, which would complete the southern arc of the city. In September, the BDA issued final notification to acquire 1,427 acres of land for the project covering six hoblis.
Section 8 of the Karnataka Land (Restriction on Transfer) Act prohibits the registering officer from registering such a transfer unless the transferor produces written permission from the competent authority.
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