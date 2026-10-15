Bengaluru sub-registrar suspended over Peripheral Ring Road project land sale

The issue came to light when an activist, Amarnath Patil, pointed out that a land parcel that was notified for PRR-2 was registered after the notification order was passed. (Representational image)

A sub-registrar in Bengaluru was suspended on Wednesday for allegedly registering a Rs 18.5 crore sale deed for land which had already been notified for acquisition for the Peripheral Ring Road Part-2 (PRR-2).

Mullai Muhilan M P, Inspector General of Registration and Commissioner of Stamps, confirmed that Manjudarshini K, sub-registrar of Kengeri office, has been suspended and is facing a departmental inquiry.

The issue came to light when an activist named Amarnath Patil wrote to Muhilan, pointing out that a land parcel that was notified for PRR-2 was registered after the notification order was passed.

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According to him, the deed was executed on October 6 and registered the next day. It covers Survey No 115 of Agara village, Kengeri Hobli, Bengaluru South taluk, and is described as 4 acres 38 guntas of dry land, plus 20 guntas of kharab land. The buyer paid Rs 18.5 crore.