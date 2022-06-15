Bengaluru: After 31 students test positive, BBMP issues Covid-19 advisories for schools, parents

With 31 students testing positive for Covid-19 at two schools in Dasarahalli zone, the Bengaluru civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Tuesday evening issued a set of advisories for schools and parents.

The advisory directs schools to mandatorily conduct thermal screening for all students, teachers and non-teaching staff at the entrance. “Anybody with Covid symptoms should be tested and isolated till the result comes in. Wearing of masks and social distancing should be maintained by all in school premises. Sanitisers have to be kept at key locations in the school. The school should make sure that all its staff are vaccinated and if there is any eligible member who is not vaccinated, arrange for them to be vaccinated,” the advisory reads.

In another set of advisories issued for citizens/parents, the BBMP said that all eligible members in the house should be vaccinated. “If any member of the house has developed symptoms, immediately get checked at the nearest Covid test centre. Motivate the eligible children at home to get vaccinated. Take care of the health of senior members in the home,” the advisory issued by BBMP Chief Health Officer Dr Balasundar reads.

Health commissioner Randeep D said that all the primary and secondary contacts of the infected students have been tested. “All the infected students are mildly symptomatic and are isolated at home. The schools have been directed to make sure that all students wear face masks and maintain distance,” he added.

According to the Department of Health and Family Welfare, the growth rate of Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours was 30.13 per cent. On a positive note, the recovery rate in the last one week has been 98.91 per cent and the positivity rate has been 1.61 per cent.