Bengaluru student dies by suicide after sending message to boyfriend, probe underway

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A final-year degree student allegedly died by suicide Monday shortly after sending a message to her boyfriend stating that she intended to end her life.
The deceased was identified as Tejaswi, a student at a private college in Chikkabanavara. According to the police, Tejaswi left her college on Monday afternoon and later sent a message to her boyfriend saying she was going to end her life.
After receiving the message, the boyfriend immediately informed Tejaswi’s family. Her mother then alerted the Sadashivanagar police, prompting a search operation involving police personnel and family members.
Her body was recovered in the early hours of Tuesday. A preliminary investigation revealed that Tejaswi visited a bakery after leaving college.
Family members told investigators that there had been an issue at her college about two weeks ago, allegedly related to her relationship with her boyfriend. The police are questioning the boyfriend as part of the ongoing investigation to ascertain the circumstances that led to her death.
“We are investigating every angle of the case, including the events leading up to the incident. We are recording statements from those concerned, examining CCTV footage, and carrying out further inquiries as part of the investigation,” a police officer said.
The Sadashivanagar police registered a case and are continuing their investigation.
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