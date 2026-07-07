Bengaluru student dies by suicide after sending message to boyfriend, probe underway

The police have launched an investigation and are examining CCTV footage and recording witness statements (Image generated using AI).

A final-year degree student allegedly died by suicide Monday shortly after sending a message to her boyfriend stating that she intended to end her life.

The deceased was identified as Tejaswi, a student at a private college in Chikkabanavara. According to the police, Tejaswi left her college on Monday afternoon and later sent a message to her boyfriend saying she was going to end her life.

After receiving the message, the boyfriend immediately informed Tejaswi’s family. Her mother then alerted the Sadashivanagar police, prompting a search operation involving police personnel and family members.

Her body was recovered in the early hours of Tuesday. A preliminary investigation revealed that Tejaswi visited a bakery after leaving college.