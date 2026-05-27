Bengaluru student ‘stripped, tortured in OYO room’: 5 arrested for kidnapping, assault

According to the Bengaluru student's mother, he was assaulted after he was called near a roadside dhaba on Hesaraghatta Road on the pretext of discussing a vehicle-related issue. (Image generated using AI)

Five people, including students and private firm employees, were arrested for allegedly kidnapping a 19-year-old Bengaluru student, assaulting him, and extorting money after accusing him of harassing the sister of one of the accused, the police said on Wednesday.

The police identified the accused as Dikshith, Dikshith Gonzales, Shashank, Swaroop, and Narasimha and said they have been booked by the Soladevanahalli police under provisions related to unlawful assembly, kidnapping for ransom, voluntarily causing hurt using dangerous weapons, criminal intimidation and other sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to the police complaint filed by the victim’s mother, around 3.30 pm on May 22, a group of friends called her son to a roadside dhaba on Hesaraghatta Road on the pretext of discussing a vehicle-related issue.