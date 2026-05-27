Bengaluru student ‘stripped, tortured in OYO room’: 5 arrested for kidnapping, assault

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Five people, including students and private firm employees, were arrested for allegedly kidnapping a 19-year-old Bengaluru student, assaulting him, and extorting money after accusing him of harassing the sister of one of the accused, the police said on Wednesday.
The police identified the accused as Dikshith, Dikshith Gonzales, Shashank, Swaroop, and Narasimha and said they have been booked by the Soladevanahalli police under provisions related to unlawful assembly, kidnapping for ransom, voluntarily causing hurt using dangerous weapons, criminal intimidation and other sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
According to the police complaint filed by the victim’s mother, around 3.30 pm on May 22, a group of friends called her son to a roadside dhaba on Hesaraghatta Road on the pretext of discussing a vehicle-related issue.
After he reached the spot, the accused allegedly snatched his bike keys and mobile phone and demanded Rs 10,000. Under pressure, the victim’s friends allegedly transferred Rs 9,000 to the bank account of one of the accused, identified as Swaroop.
Investigators said the accused later forced the student into a car and took him to an OYO room in Ganapathinagar around 5.15 pm. There, the group allegedly consumed alcohol, stripped the victim naked, assaulted him with rods and machetes, recorded videos of him, and threatened him while demanding Rs 1 lakh.
When the victim failed to arrange the money, the accused allegedly drove him towards Nelamangala, stopping at a dhaba around 10.30 pm, where they again threatened him and demanded Rs 30,000 for his release, the police said.
Based on the complaint, the Soladevanahalli police arrested the five accused on Monday.
During the investigation, the police found out that the victim was allegedly in contact with the sister of one of the accused and had allegedly been harassing her. Enraged over this, the accused and his associates allegedly planned the assault “to teach him a lesson”, the police said.
“The accused appear to have acted out of personal anger and carried out the assault in a planned manner,” a police officer said. Further investigation is underway.
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