Bengaluru student skips college, drowns while swimming with friends

A 20-year-old college student drowned while swimming with his friends at the Hesaraghatta Lake on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Monday, the police said.

The student, identified as Harsha, reportedly entered deeper waters and drowned.

According to the police, Harsha, a resident of Kamakshipalya, skipped classes and went to the lake with his friends.

He had reportedly told his mother that he was going to college as a Ganesh idol had been installed there, the police said.

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On receiving information about the incident, Soladevanahalli police and Fire and Emergency Services personnel rushed to the spot and launched a search operation. With the assistance of a local diver, they recovered Harsha’s body from the lake.

The body was shifted to the Victoria Hospital mortuary for a post-mortem examination. The police have registered a case and initiated an investigation.