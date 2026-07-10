Class-8 student dies by suicide near Bengaluru, family alleges school harassment

A student has died by suicide in Bengaluru and the parents accused the school of harassing her.

A Class-8 student died purportedly by suicide at her home in Anekal taluk, on the outskirts of Bengaluru, Karnataka, on Friday. Her family has alleged that she had faced repeated harassment from her school’s headmistress.

The student, a resident of Madiwala in Anekal taluk and a student at the Government School in Marasur village, which falls under the jurisdiction of Surya Nagar police station.

According to preliminary information, Madhushree died by suicide at her residence, leaving behind a note. Her family has alleged that she was subjected to sustained verbal abuse and humiliation by the headmistress, identified as Sujata, and some members of the school staff.