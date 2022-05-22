Bengaluru: Student dies after falling from window of shopping complex in Brigade Road

A 20-year-old woman died after she fell from a window on the second floor of a shopping complex in central Bengaluru’s Brigade Road Saturday afternoon, the police said. A male classmate, who allegedly tried to rescue her, has sustained fractures in his leg, officers said.

According to the police, the deceased, Liya Regina, was a resident of Fraser Town who was pursuing second-year BCom at St Joseph’s College of Commerce, while the injured classmate was identified as Chris Peter. Regina’s father works at a travel company in Dubai, but she lived in Bengaluru with her mother, they said. Peter, who hails from Hyderabad, lives in a PG accommodation in HSR Layout.

The incident took place around 2.30 pm at 5th Avenue Shopping Complex where the duo went to purchase a birthday gift for another classmate after finishing their fourth-semester exams, the police added.

“According to Peter, after buying a gift for a friend they were heading back and Regina was going down the stairs when she suddenly slipped and fell off the window. He said he was right behind her and tried to pull back, but went down with her as he too lost balance and hit the ground,” a police officer said.

Officers soon rushed to the spot, located in one of the busiest streets in Bengaluru, and shifted the two to a hospital where doctors declared Regina dead.

Preliminary probe revealed that the window near the staircase was fitted with a fibre sheet that gave way when the girl fell on it. The window did not have any metal grill or other safety mechanism.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) S D Sharanappa said a case of unnatural death has been registered, based on a complaint by Regina’s family, and a probe is underway.