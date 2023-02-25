Bengaluru: Student collapses and dies during cultural event at Azim Premji University

An MA student of Azim Premji University in Bengaluru collapsed and died Friday afternoon while participating in the university’s annual fest UnMukt 2023. According to police officials, the deceased, Abhijit Shinde, 26, was attended by a doctor from the campus who later instructed to shift Shinde to the hospital.

Shinde was taken to Spandana Hospital at around 1:30 pm, where the doctors declared him brought dead, a police official stated. The body was later sent to St John’s Medical College, Madiwala for post-mortem. “The post-mortem of the body was completed Saturday. However, the doctors said the report will be out only on Monday. Until then we cannot ascertain the cause of the death,” said a police official. A case of unnatural death has been registered at the Sarjapur Police Station.

The university in a press statement said, “We are shocked and deeply saddened by the unfortunate demise of a student at the University campus. The student, while participating in the opening event of the annual student festival, collapsed and, despite immediate medical help, could not be saved. Our hearts go out to his family and friends who knew and loved him. We are doing everything possible to support his immediate family at this time of grief.”

There were also reports that Shinde was part of a hunger strike wherein students of Azim Premji University protested against the shuttle service charges levied upon them. However, the management dismissed the reports. “The deceased student was not on hunger strike on February 23, Thursday or February 24, Friday. We request that we respect the family’s privacy during this time,” said the statement.

So far, the police have not found any allegations or suspects during the preliminary investigation.