Bengaluru student caught recording videos of female students in campus toilet, booked

A 21-year-old male student of a private university in Bengaluru was caught Saturday for allegedly peeping into the women’s toilet on the college premises and recording videos of them, police said. The student who pursues law and business at PES University was booked only two days after he submitted an apology for committing the same act, they said.

The police have charged Shubham M Azad with sexual harassment, voyeurism, and stalking under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) based on a complaint filed by V Krishna, dean (of student affairs) at PES University. Azad is a fifth-semester student of Bachelor of Business Administration and Bachelor of Legislative Law (BBA LLB).

He was also charged with 66(e) and 67 (a) sections of the Information Technology Act. He is expected to be arrested soon, police said.

The incident came to light after two female students brought the incident before the college authorities on November 13. According to police, the students found two toilet rooms in the lavatory closed and as they were waiting they saw a boy peeping from the top. The panicked students banged on the door and asked the man to come out. Azad who was inside ran away from the washroom.

Based on the complaint, the university authorities checked the CCTV footage and found that Azad was inside the washroom. On November 16, he was summoned to the office room where he confessed to having made the recordings of a few female students when they came to the toilet. Police said that the youth also claimed that he had about 1,000 to 1,200 such visuals and videos of other women in his phone and had created an exclusive folder to save them.

After issuing a warning, Azad wrote an apology to the college stating that he would never repeat the act. However, on November 18 and 19, he again stealthily followed a few female students to the toilet room to make the recordings on his mobile phone.

The police officials said that they have initiated a probe.