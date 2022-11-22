scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022

Bengaluru student caught recording videos of female students in campus toilet, booked

The student who pursues law and business at PES University was booked only two days after he wrote an apology to the institution for committing the same act, police said.

The police have charged Shubham M Azad with sexual harassment, voyeurism, and stalking under the IPC based on a complaint. (Representational)

A 21-year-old male student of a private university in Bengaluru was caught Saturday for allegedly peeping into the women’s toilet on the college premises and recording videos of them, police said. The student who pursues law and business at PES University was booked only two days after he submitted an apology for committing the same act, they said.

The police have charged Shubham M Azad with sexual harassment, voyeurism, and stalking under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) based on a complaint filed by V Krishna, dean (of student affairs) at PES University. Azad is a fifth-semester student of Bachelor of Business Administration and Bachelor of Legislative Law (BBA LLB).

He was also charged with 66(e) and 67 (a) sections of the Information Technology Act. He is expected to be arrested soon, police said.

The incident came to light after two female students brought the incident before the college authorities on November 13. According to police, the students found two toilet rooms in the lavatory closed and as they were waiting they saw a boy peeping from the top. The panicked students banged on the door and asked the man to come out. Azad who was inside ran away from the washroom.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Development of Great Nicobar: strategic imperative and ecological concernsPremium
Development of Great Nicobar: strategic imperative and ecological concerns
Beneath the lustre of Statue of Unity, some dark spots for BJPPremium
Beneath the lustre of Statue of Unity, some dark spots for BJP
Delhi Confidential: BJP brings out the big guns ahead of Delhi’s MC...Premium
Delhi Confidential: BJP brings out the big guns ahead of Delhi’s MC...
In 30 months, RBI fines Rs 73 cr in 48 cases, but no details on bank viol...Premium
In 30 months, RBI fines Rs 73 cr in 48 cases, but no details on bank viol...

Based on the complaint, the university authorities checked the CCTV footage and found that Azad was inside the washroom. On November 16, he was summoned to the office room where he confessed to having made the recordings of a few female students when they came to the toilet. Police said that the youth also claimed that he had about 1,000 to 1,200 such visuals and videos of other women in his phone and had created an exclusive folder to save them.

After issuing a warning, Azad wrote an apology to the college stating that he would never repeat the act. However, on November 18 and 19, he again stealthily followed a few female students to the toilet room to make the recordings on his mobile phone.

More from Bangalore

The police officials said that they have initiated a probe.

First published on: 22-11-2022 at 02:32:33 pm
Next Story

FIFA World Cup 2022: Man correctly predicts England’s 6-2 win over Iran to win £2,500 bet

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 22: Latest News
Advertisement