Bengaluru schoolboy attempts suicide after ‘punishment by teacher’; FIR filed

The police have registered a case against the school principal, secretary, and teachers under charges including voluntarily causing hurt and cruelty to a child. (File Photo)

A 13-year-old student allegedly attempted suicide after he was reportedly made to stand outside his classroom for a day as punishment following an altercation with another student at a West Bengaluru school, the police said on Wednesday.

The boy’s family said he attempted suicide after returning home from school on Tuesday. The family took the boy to a hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. The police stated that the next 48 hours are crucial for him.

In their police complaint, his parents alleged that the boy’s class teacher made him stand outside the classroom from morning till evening on Tuesday.

“Over the past few months, my son repeatedly complained that school staff harassed him and subjected him to casteist slurs. Because of this, he refused to attend school. However, we persuaded him to complete the ongoing academic term after assuring him that we would shift him to another school thereafter,” the boy’s father said in the complaint.