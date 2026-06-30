Bengaluru aims to sterilise 90,000 dogs annually to tackle stray menace

Aiming for 100 per cent animal birth control coverage across the five city corporations under Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), the government has decided to double the annual sterilisation capacity. While an average of 45,000 stray dogs are sterilised every year, it will now increase to 90,000, according to Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda.

During a meeting held Tuesday, Gowda directed officials from the animal husbandry department to prepare a comprehensive action plan to ensure full animal birth control coverage across the city within the next three years. Speaking to reporters, he said that although birth control measures have been implemented for over two decades, the city faces a serious stray dog menace.