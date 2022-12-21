Bengaluru storm-water drain eviction drive resumes; Dec 28 deadline for survey

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has resumed clearing encroachments on storm-water drains in all of its zones. The eviction drive was stopped in November, after some property owners got a stay order from a court.

Dr K V Trilok Chandra, BBMP zonal commissioner for the Mahadevapura zone, said, “We resumed the encroachment eviction drive two days go. The tehsildar is surveying the properties on the storm-water drains. Notices will be issued to their owners. After this, the properties will be razed. The survey of other encroached-on properties is going on.”

BBMP chief commissioner Tushar Giri Nath has directed the revenue department to complete the survey of storm-water drain encroachments by Dec 28. He has also instructed BBMP officials, tahsildars and land surveyors to coordinate and carry out an encroachment-clearance drive.

“A total of 2,671 encroachments of storm-water drains were identified in the BBMP limits in 2015-16. Of these, 2,073 encroachments have already been cleared. Now 598 encroachments need to be removed. Cases related to 67 of these are before a court. We are surveying 470 more properties and if they are found to be encroached on, they will be demolished,” Nath said.

“The survey should be over by Dec 28. The survey in Yelahanka zone is over,” he added.