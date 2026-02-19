Bengaluru storeowner kills 68-year-old neighbour to pay off gambling debts, arrested

The police said that Shivakumar allegedly targeted his neighbour, Shobha, knowing that she lived alone and wore a valuable gold chain. (Express photo)

The Nelamangala police in Bengaluru’s rural district arrested a provision store owner for allegedly killing his 68-year-old neighbour after stealing her gold chain to repay his debts and loans on Thursday.

The victim has been identified as Shobha, who lived with her bedridden husband.

A police officer said that the accused, Shivakumar, targeted the victim, knowing that she lived alone and wore a valuable gold chain”.

According to the police, Shivakumar reportedly gained entry under the pretext of a casual visit, stabbed Shobha, and fled with the chain.

“The CCTV footage from the area clearly showed him entering the house around the time of the incident. He decided to commit the crime to get over his financial stress due to gambling and personal loans,” the officer added.