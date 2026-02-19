Bengaluru storeowner kills 68-year-old neighbour to pay off gambling debts, arrested

A police officer said that the accused allegedly targeted the neighbour, knowing that she lived alone and wore a valuable gold chain.

By: Express News Service
2 min readBengaluruFeb 19, 2026 05:33 PM IST
The police said that Shivakumar allegedly targeted his neighbour, Shobha, knowing that she lived alone and wore a valuable gold chain. (Express photo)The police said that Shivakumar allegedly targeted his neighbour, Shobha, knowing that she lived alone and wore a valuable gold chain. (Express photo)
The Nelamangala police in Bengaluru’s rural district arrested a provision store owner for allegedly killing his 68-year-old neighbour after stealing her gold chain to repay his debts and loans on Thursday.

The victim has been identified as Shobha, who lived with her bedridden husband.

A police officer said that the accused, Shivakumar, targeted the victim, knowing that she lived alone and wore a valuable gold chain”.

According to the police, Shivakumar reportedly gained entry under the pretext of a casual visit, stabbed Shobha, and fled with the chain.

“The CCTV footage from the area clearly showed him entering the house around the time of the incident. He decided to commit the crime to get over his financial stress due to gambling and personal loans,” the officer added.

Authorities stated that Shivakumar was unable to repay the money he owed. “Driven by desperation, he decided to commit the theft, which tragically escalated to murder,” said another officer.

Shivakumar has reportedly confessed to the crime during interrogation, the police said, adding that they have recovered the stolen chain and the weapon used in the crime.

Officers added that the case was solved through a combination of technical analysis and coordinated fieldwork. “Swift action by our team ensured that the suspect was apprehended within six hours,” an officer noted.

The Nelamangala Town police have registered a case based on a complaint by Shobha’s nephew, Naveen Gupta.

Authorities have urged residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity in their neighbourhood.

