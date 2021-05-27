Bengaluru: State-owned HOPCOMS starts online delivery of fruits, veggies on pilot basis

The customers can download the ‘HOPCOMS ONLINE’ app from Google Play Store and send their orders online to HOPCOMS.

The Horticultural Producers Co-operative Marketing and Processing Society Limited (HOPCOMS), under the Horticulture Department, has come up with ‘HOPCOMS ONLINE’, a mobile app that enables the delivery of fresh fruits and vegetables at the doorsteps of customers amid Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown.

On a trial basis, the fresh vegetables and fruits sold in Bengaluru’s HOPCOMS outlets will now be delivered to customers from National games village outlets in Koramangala. The HOPCOMS will extend the home delivery services across the city after seeing the success of the pilot project.

The customers can download the ‘HOPCOMS ONLINE’ app from Google Play Store and send their orders online to HOPCOMS. Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Umesh Mirji, Managing Director of HOPCOMS, said, “After lockdown is announced the outlets in the city are not seeing much customers despite there is demand for fruits and vegetables hence the HOPCOMS has developed the mobile application to customers where they can order fruits and vegetables and the items will be delivered to customers doorstep from the nearest outlets.”

According to HOPCOMS, they have received an order of Rs 17,000 in the last two weeks in Koramangala. “In the Koramangala outlet the business was down after lockdown, after we developed the app and started online delivery service we have done business of Rs 17,000 in two weeks,” he added.

“The customers can book their orders a day before by evening on the app which shows the available products and the price and with the help of delivery partners the HOPCOMS will deliver the orders to the customer’s doorstep by the next morning,” Mirji explained.

The HOPCOMS, a farmers’ society founded in 1965 for the direct marketing of farm produce, is planning to expand the online delivery system across the city by tying up with delivery partners. “We are planning to expand the online services across the city. If any delivery companies tie-up with us, we can take orders from customers online and deliver them with the help of delivery partners,” he added.

Meanwhile, the government has allowed HOPCOMS outlets to open from 6 am to 6 pm during the ongoing Covid-induced lockdown.

The state-owned HOPCOMS in its Bengaluru division has 320 outlets, of which 270 alone are in Bengaluru city, while there are outlets in Ramanagara, Bengaluru Rural, Kolar and Chikkaballapura districts. On average, more than 70 tonnes of vegetables and fruits are sold in these outlets procured by farmers in and around Bengaluru. Apart from outlets, HOPCOMS also operates 25 mobile units and sells vegetables and fruits in layouts in the city.

According to officials, the main activity of HOPCOMS is the maintenance of a marketing system by which the farmers are ensured a good price for their produce and the consumers are provided with quality goods at affordable prices. The society has eliminated middlemen and acts as the only link between farmers and consumers.