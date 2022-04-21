Bengaluru startup launches indigenous cell manufacturing line to boost India’s electric mobility

Bengaluru-based advanced battery technology startup Log9 Materials Thursday unveiled an indigenously-developed cell manufacturing facility at its campus in Jakkuru, aimed at meeting India’s future electric mobility goals.

With the newly-launched facility, the startup is aiming to achieve at least 50MWh of peak cell production capacity in the next one year, and then they would be scaling to over 5GWh in the next 3-5 years.

Speaking at the inauguration event, Dr. K Sivan, Ex-Chairperson, ISRO, said, “Just as Dr. Sarabhai (ISRO founder Dr. Vikram Sarabhai) many years back understood and laid emphasis on indigenous innovation to advance and reap large scale benefits of space-technology, Log9’s path-breaking indigenous research and infrastructure development shall bring India closer to self-reliance in energy storage and EV sectors in the near future.”

Gunjan Krishna, Commissioner, Department of Industries and Commerce, said, “It is inspiring and exciting to see the work done by Indian startups like Log9, helping the nation’s climate action goals as well as advancing the cause of bettering our planet. It is imperative today to build climate-friendly technologies and products as the country increasingly moves from conventional fuel sources to alternate clean or renewable energy sources. And, in enabling that, building innovative and future-ready energy storage solutions in India, for India, will be the key.”

The company called the inauguration day as ‘Day Zero’ marking its seventh anniversary. Day Zero refers to the starting point in terms of reimagining electric mobility in India and redefining innovation for the years to come, and most importantly, commemorating a special day marking the auspicious beginning of everlasting transformation in India’s EV sector.

Dr. Akshay Singhal, Co-Founder & CEO, Log9 Materials, said, “We at Log9 are extremely proud and happy to launch India’s first cell manufacturing line, which reflects a giant leap forward in empowering India with all the flexibility and scale that would be required to give the country the right impetus for ushering its EV-led future. Thus, for Log9, Day Zero marks the day that will usher a new era of India-made cell for the country. Our cells have been designed ground-up in India, for India; and this means that Log9’s cells and batteries are best suited for Indian operating conditions, climate and customers, and hence, they are going to play a crucial role in making the country self-reliant while helping the nation realize its ambitious electric mobility vision. With the momentum garnered from Log9’s Day Zero event, we will be going onward and upwards and pledge to do everything possible to enable our country to accelerate and lead within the intersectional areas of e-mobility, EV-tech, clean energy and clean-tech, sustainability and deep-technologies.”

Kartik Hajela, Co-Founder & COO, Log9 Materials added, “It is ironic but true that India despite being a talent-dense economy still starves of grounds-up innovation in the field of deep-tech and EV-tech. When we at Log9 started our journey, we could have either borrowed from what was present in the market and further built on it; but we instead chose to work on a blank canvas, and over the years, with multiple trials, errors and failures, we have been able to better our product and technologies. And today, with utmost pride, we can announce that we have finally made our mark by bringing to India, the best of the battery and cell technology available. India as a market demands products designed bespoke for the country and not carried forward from some other market. In that respect, we have been able to understand the pulse of the market and our customers well and hence bring to them the best that the world has to offer.”