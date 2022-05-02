Bengaluru-based start-up inks MoU to provide rapid-charging battery solution for electric vehicles

Bengaluru-based battery-technology and deep-technology start-up Log9 Materials has announced partnership with electric mobility service solutions provider Indeanta Ventures Pvt Ltd to provide its rapid-charging battery solution (RapidX batteries) to the latter’s two- and three-wheeler Electric Vehicle platforms.

Under the long-term partnership initiated through a memorandum of understanding (MoU), the two partners will deploy over 15,000 RapidEVs (including both two-wheeler and three-wheeler EVs) powered by Log9’s InstaCharge battery technology across various parts of India in the next three years. Out of these RapidEVs, a large majority will include cargo EV fleets used for logistics and last-mile delivery operations.

Kartik Hajela, co-founder and COO, Log9 Materials, said, “We are happy to announce a collaboration with Indeanta with the objective to mainly integrate their electric fleets at scale with Log9’s batteries, which, in turn, will go a long way in minimizing the downtime of these vehicles, optimizing delivery cycles… offering power, performance and peace of mind to the end users… Together Log9 and Indeanta hope to push to transform the delivery and logistics ecosystem of the nation towards a more responsible and sustainable model.”

Aaron Dsouza, founder and CEO, Indeanta Ventures, said, “We at Indeanta feel very strongly that we have a responsibility to care for our environment and to reduce our dependence on exported EV battery cells. With that in mind, we decided to partner with Log9, who we believe is already doing great work in this area. Through this partnership, Log9 will now be providing its climate-friendly and safe fast-charging batteries for our fleet of three-wheeler and two-wheeler EVs.”