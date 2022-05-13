Bengaluru corporation says contractor will fix collapsed stadium roof in a month

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike chief commissioner Tushar Giri Nath has said that the tensile roof of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium that collapsed on May 8 amid heavy rain and winds will be repaired within a month by the contractor.

Nath said on Thursday that the civic body would not spend a single penny on its repair and the entire cost would instead be borne by the contractor. “The BBMP will not spend a penny on the repair. We have already initiated an inquiry to know the reason behind the collapse. Only after the completion of the inquiry will we get to know if there was a structural flaw or any other reason. A kabaddi court, volleyball court, ten flood lights and tensile roof at the audience gallery were set up at the stadium. The contractor will have to carry out the repair work. The remaining work at the stadium should also be completed,” he said while inspecting the stadium at HSR Layout.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the wind speed in Bengaluru on May 8 was 30-40 km per hour.

Aam Aadmi Party workers on Tuesday protested against the BJP government, holding it responsible for the roof collapse at the stadium. Bengaluru AAP president Mohan Dasari said, “The work at the Vajpayee stadium was done at a cost of Rs 4 crore, which has to be thoroughly investigated. The Public Works Department should investigate this and strict action should be taken against the contractors, officials and representatives who are part of this corruption. We cannot keep quiet looking at people’s money being misused by corrupt people resulting in the poor construction of public assets.”