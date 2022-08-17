Bengaluru: Stabbed policewoman discharged from hospital

August 17, 2022 8:48:48 pm
A policewoman, who was stabbed by a murder accused earlier this month, was discharged from a Bengaluru hospital Wednesday.
The victim, Vinutha, 45, is attached to the HAL police station in the city. The accused, Shaik Sharif, 20, has been arrested.
Sharik was out on bail but never attended court proceedings, the police said.
After a non-bailable warrant was issued against Sharif, the police tracked him down in the HAL area of Bengaluru. Vinutha along with other police officials went to arrest Sharif but the latter stabbed Vinutha in a bid to escape, they added.

The police said they were able to arrest Sharif with the help of locals on the same day he attacked Vinutha and another case has been registered against him.
