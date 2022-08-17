scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Bengaluru: Stabbed policewoman discharged from hospital

The victim, Vinutha, 45, is attached to the HAL police station in the city. The accused, Shaik Sharif, 20, has been arrested.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
August 17, 2022 8:48:48 pm
The police said they were able to arrest the accused with the help of locals.

A policewoman, who was stabbed by a murder accused earlier this month, was discharged from a Bengaluru hospital Wednesday.

The victim, Vinutha, 45, is attached to the HAL police station in the city. The accused, Shaik Sharif, 20, has been arrested.

Sharik was out on bail but never attended court proceedings, the police said.

After a non-bailable warrant was issued against Sharif, the police tracked him down in the HAL area of Bengaluru. Vinutha along with other police officials went to arrest Sharif but the latter stabbed Vinutha in a bid to escape, they added.

More from Bangalore

The police said they were able to arrest Sharif with the help of locals on the same day he attacked Vinutha and another case has been registered against him.

First published on: 17-08-2022 at 08:48:48 pm

Why you should read ‘Remission’ or ‘Free Speech vs Hate Speech’
Why you should read ‘Remission’ or ‘Free Speech vs Hate Speech’

Centre grants VIP security cover to industrialist Gautam Adani

Centre grants VIP security cover to industrialist Gautam Adani

Xavier Prof: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Insta pics

Xavier Prof: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Insta pics

Ronaldo says truth will be revealed over Man United future soon

Ronaldo says truth will be revealed over Man United future soon

Jacqueline's cryptic note after ED names her as accused
Jacqueline's cryptic note after ED names her as accused

Karnataka minister’s remark on Ganesh Chaturthi celebration in schools draws flak

Karnataka minister’s remark on Ganesh Chaturthi celebration in schools draws flak

Crypto romance scams: 'Asian women' on Twitter are coming for your 'crypto-wallets' 

Crypto romance scams: 'Asian women' on Twitter are coming for your 'crypto-wallets' 

Virat Kohli on mental health: ‘Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone’

Virat Kohli on mental health: ‘Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone’

