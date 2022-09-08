scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 08, 2022

St Mary’s Feast celebrations: Traffic curbs in Bengaluru city

The Traffic Police have banned the movement of vehicles from noon to 10 pm between Jyothi Cafe and Russell Market; Broadway Road and Russell Market; BRV Junction to Shivajinagar bus stand; and the Balekundri Circle to the Shivajinagar bus stop

Bengaluru Traffic Police have imposed restrictions on the movement of vehicles on account of a procession around the St Mary's Basilica in Shivajinagar in central Bengaluru. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty for representation)

Bengaluru Traffic Police have imposed restrictions on the movement of vehicles on account of the St Mary’s Feast celebrations and procession around the St Mary’s Basilica in Shivajinagar in central Bengaluru Thursday. It is likely to result in traffic jams and slow-moving traffic around the Shivajinagar area and a few parts of the Central Business District in Bengaluru from Thursday (September 8) noon. The Traffic Police have banned the movement of vehicles from noon to 10 pm between Jyothi Cafe and Russell Market; Broadway Road and Russell Market; BRV Junction to Shivajinagar bus stand; and the Balekundri Circle to the Shivajinagar bus stop. Parking has been prohibited at Russell Market, Broadway Road, Meenakshi Koil Street, Shivaji Road, Cubbon Road, Lady Curzon Road, Infantry Road, Brigade Road, and MG Road. Vehicles heading towards the streets in the Shivajinagar area will have to travel via Safina Plaza, Commercial Street and Kamaraj Street.

First published on: 08-09-2022 at 12:44:51 pm
Next Story

Delhi: IIM dropout, fashion designer, MBA student among seven held for drug smuggling via dark net

Watch Live | We are at Apple Park covering the iPhone event. Catch the updates here
Click Here

Top News

Three things that left me impressed the most
Apple event

Three things that left me impressed the most

In Jammu & Kashmir, new voter list will deepen democracy
Opinion

In Jammu & Kashmir, new voter list will deepen democracy

Premium
In Goa, two Cong MLAs keep ‘defection pot’ simmering; TMC unveils new line-up

In Goa, two Cong MLAs keep ‘defection pot’ simmering; TMC unveils new line-up

Personal secretary of Andhra MP held for impersonation during Shah’s Mumbai visit

Personal secretary of Andhra MP held for impersonation during Shah’s Mumbai visit

Scientists warn of a hidden crisis: link between long Covid, suicide

Scientists warn of a hidden crisis: link between long Covid, suicide

In 3 days and 2 Super Four defeats, India’s flaws and failings have been exposed
Asia Cup 2022

In 3 days and 2 Super Four defeats, India’s flaws and failings have been exposed

'In medical field, you can establish yourself by helping others': Topper Tanishka
NEET-UG Results

'In medical field, you can establish yourself by helping others': Topper Tanishka

Air clears to show the good, and the bad: 95 of 131 cities improve, 27 worsen

Air clears to show the good, and the bad: 95 of 131 cities improve, 27 worsen

Premium
Asha Bhosle recalls: 'I would leave my 1-month-old so I could go sing'
Singer turns 89 today

Asha Bhosle recalls: 'I would leave my 1-month-old so I could go sing'

Katrina Kaif: 'Vicky Kaushal's principles and values are so strong'
Koffee with Karan

Katrina Kaif: 'Vicky Kaushal's principles and values are so strong'

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 08: Latest News
Advertisement