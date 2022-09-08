St Mary’s Feast celebrations: Traffic curbs in Bengaluru city

Bengaluru Traffic Police have imposed restrictions on the movement of vehicles on account of the St Mary’s Feast celebrations and procession around the St Mary’s Basilica in Shivajinagar in central Bengaluru Thursday. It is likely to result in traffic jams and slow-moving traffic around the Shivajinagar area and a few parts of the Central Business District in Bengaluru from Thursday (September 8) noon. The Traffic Police have banned the movement of vehicles from noon to 10 pm between Jyothi Cafe and Russell Market; Broadway Road and Russell Market; BRV Junction to Shivajinagar bus stand; and the Balekundri Circle to the Shivajinagar bus stop. Parking has been prohibited at Russell Market, Broadway Road, Meenakshi Koil Street, Shivaji Road, Cubbon Road, Lady Curzon Road, Infantry Road, Brigade Road, and MG Road. Vehicles heading towards the streets in the Shivajinagar area will have to travel via Safina Plaza, Commercial Street and Kamaraj Street.