Bengaluru: Speeding car kills man, injures three others

A 28-year-old man died and three others were injured after a speeding car accidentally drove onto the pavement on the Outer Ring Road in Bengaluru Friday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Rudrappa alias Suresh Kumar from Bellur village in Shivamogga district. He worked with a catering service and lived in a rented accommodation with his colleagues.

The incident took place around 7.20 am when Rudrappa and his colleagues Sachin and Shivaraju were walking towards the bus stop near the Kattariguppe junction near Banashankari. A speeding car, which lost control over the wheels, mounted the pavement and knocked down the trio and another youngster identified as Shylendra, a final year BSc student at a private college. Shylendra is a resident of Hosakerehalli.

The impact was so severe that one of them tossed up in the air while one got stuck between two vehicles. The police have arrested the driver of the car, Mukesh J, 28, an assistant movie director and a resident of Chennahalli on the Magadi Road. Mukesh’s friend Srinivas Thimmaiah was also in the car during the accident.

Sachin and Shivaraju, who are from Mandya and Shivamogga, were heading to Majestic to take a bus to Hubballi where they had catering order for Saturday.

The police said that Mukesh and Srinivas got out of the car and shifted all the four to a nearby private hospital where Rudrappa succumbed to his injuries. Mukesh in his statement to the police said he is presently working for a Kannada movie on the Sarjapur road and was on the sets for two consecutive nights. The police suspect lack of sleep might have led to the incident.