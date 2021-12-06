Bengaluru: South African national, 5-star hotel booked for flouting Epidemic Diseases Act rules

A health officer in Bengaluru filed a police complaint under the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act, 2020 against a South African national, who tested positive for Covid-19 and was found to be infected by the Omicron variant of the virus, for leaving the country ahead of the end of his 14-day quarantine period.

A private five-star hotel where the South African traveller was residing and was quarantined for 14 days has also been named in a police first information report registered on Sunday at the High Grounds police station in central Bengaluru.

According to the police complaint filed by Dr Naveen Kumar, a health officer in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the 66-year-old South African traveller MC Bhai (name changed), an employee of a South African pharma firm, and the Shangri La Hotel in central Bengaluru, violated the norms of the Epidemic Diseases Act by allowing the South African national to leave the hotel despite quarantine orders for 14 days.

The 66-year-old had tested positive for Covid-19 upon his arrival at the Bengaluru airport on November 20. Subsequently, BBMP health officials visited the five-star hotel where he was staying and ordered his quarantine there for 14 days.

According to the police complaint, the South African national however left the hotel and the city on November 27 after he produced a Covid-negative test report from a private laboratory called SR Laboratory. The traveller left without informing BBMP officials, says the complaint. “When it was enquired at the hotel as to how the traveler was allowed to leave it was reported that he had produced a test report from S R Laboratory,” the complaint said.

The BBMP official has alleged that the South African traveller and the hotel management are “responsible for the spread of an epidemic disease among the public” and that legal action must be taken against them.

Incidentally, on December 2, the Karnataka government and the union health ministry identified the 66-year-old as being infected by the new Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus following genomic sequencing of his samples. The South African traveller and a Bengaluru doctor were identified on December 2 as the first Omicron variant cases of Covid-19 in India.

Last week, the Karnataka government had directed civic officials in Bengaluru to register a police complaint into the validity of a Covid-19 negative test report provided to the South African traveller by a private lab.

On November 23, three days after he arrived and tested positive, the South African national is reported to have obtained a test report indicating a Covid-19 negative status which allowed him to return to South Africa via Dubai on November 27.

“We have issued directions to the BBMP commissioner to register a police complaint to investigate how the traveller from South Africa obtained a Covid 19 test report that allowed him to leave the country,” state revenue minister R Ashok had stated on December 3 after a meeting by chief minister Basavaraj Bommai with senior ministers and health officials. “There has been a mishandling of the situation. We want an investigation to find out if the lab had reported the findings of the test in a correct manner or not.”

As many as 24 primary contacts and 240 secondary contacts of the individual were tested and none of them have tested positive for the virus, the health minister K Sudhakar said.