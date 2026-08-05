Bengaluru techie films landlady while she’s bathing, arrested

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A 30-year-old software engineer in Bengaluru has been arrested on charges of voyeurism for allegedly filming his landlady while she was taking a bath, the police said on Tuesday.
The accused, Manjunath C N, a resident of Vishwapriya Layout, had been living on rent with his family in the complainant’s house for the past five years.
According to the complaint, the victim, a 39-year-old schoolteacher and owner of the building, spotted a maroon mobile phone held up near her bathroom window on July 27 while she was bathing. She said she rushed outside and searched the property but found no one. Initially, the teacher chose not to tell her family about what had happened.
Two days later, she grew suspicious when she noticed that Manjunath’s phone colour matched the colour of the device she had seen at the window. She checked the CCTV cameras installed in the neighbouring houses. The footage from one of the CCTV cameras allegedly showed Manjunath standing near the window to record the video, a police officer said.
The teacher called him to her house and simultaneously alerted the police by dialling 112. A police team that reached the spot examined his phone and allegedly found a video of the complainant on it, along with a second, apparently older video believed to have been recorded on a separate occasion.
Acting on her complaint, the Begur police arrested Manjunath on Monday on charges of voyeurism under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and violation of privacy by capturing, publishing, or transmitting a person’s private images without consent under the Information Technology Act.
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