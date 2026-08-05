Bengaluru techie films landlady while she’s bathing, arrested

The man was arrested on charges of voyeurism and violation of privacy by capturing, publishing, or transmitting a person’s private images without consent. (Image generated using AI)

A 30-year-old software engineer in Bengaluru has been arrested on charges of voyeurism for allegedly filming his landlady while she was taking a bath, the police said on Tuesday.

The accused, Manjunath C N, a resident of Vishwapriya Layout, had been living on rent with his family in the complainant’s house for the past five years.

According to the complaint, the victim, a 39-year-old schoolteacher and owner of the building, spotted a maroon mobile phone held up near her bathroom window on July 27 while she was bathing. She said she rushed outside and searched the property but found no one. Initially, the teacher chose not to tell her family about what had happened.