Monday, Oct 03, 2022

Bengaluru: Software developers booked for rigging interview to land job in healthcare firm

Team heads noticed that the work of these two employees did not match the marks they obtained during the interview process.

A representative of Siemens Healthcare located in Electronic city phase-2, alleged in the complaint that the accused rigged the recruitment process for money. (Representational)

A healthcare firm in Bengaluru has filed a cheating case against two newly recruited software developers and another person who allegedly helped them to clear online interviews. This was after team heads noticed that the work of these two employees did not match the marks they obtained during the interview process.

A representative of Siemens Healthcare located in Electronic city phase-2, alleged in the complaint that the accused rigged the recruitment process for money.

The accused have been identified as Naseeruddin 40, an employee with Octavius JR Agency, a hiring consultant agency based in Hyderabad, and software developers Kiran Kumar, 27 and Priyanka Billuri, 28.

According to police sources, Priyanka and Kiran cleared interviews for software developers and joined the firm on June 18. But their managers noticed that they were not performing up to the expectations.

An internal inquiry by the firm revealed that both employees paid Naseeruddin money and he informed them of the technical questions before the interview. Kiran confessed that he paid Rs 3 lakh to get the job.

Kiran and Priyanka resigned from the job on September 18 but did not return the company laptops and switched off their mobile phones.

Abhilash approached the Parappana Agrahara police Thursday to file a case. The police said they formed a team to trace the accused suspected to be in Andhra Pradesh.

The police registered a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 418 (cheating with knowledge that wrongful loss may ensue to person whose interest offender is bound to protect), 419 (punishment for cheating by personation), 408 (criminal breach of trust by clerk or servant) and 420 (cheating).

First published on: 03-10-2022 at 10:58:53 am
Live Blog

