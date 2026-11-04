250-metre-high skydeck to come up near Mysore Road in Bengaluru: Official

A 250-metre-high skydeck—one of Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar’s pet projects—will be constructed on a 46.25-acre plot in West Bengaluru’s Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout, an official said.
Confirming that the Bangalore Development Authority has identified land for the high-altitude observation deck, BDA site engineer Anil Kumar told indianexpress.com that it would be constructed in survey numbers 104 and 75 in Bheemanakuppe village and survey numbers 13, 58/3, and 49 in Challaghatta village.
“It is in the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout and close to the newly opened Major Arterial Road, also called SM Krishna Road, which connects Mysore Road with Magadi Road,” he said.
The Rs 600-crore skydeck is envisioned as a major tourism and recreation destination, featuring restaurants, event spaces, and other facilities.
The government, which had also looked for locations near Hemmigepura, Bangalore University, and Baiyappanahalli for the project, had to drop its plans because of height restrictions imposed in these places due to aviation considerations.
The BDA has hired global consultancy KPMG as the transaction adviser for the project. It will pay the firm Rs 4 crore for its services.
A KPMG team visited the site on Wednesday.
An official said the plan would be ready by the end of December and that expressions of interest would be sought from developers.
“We will decide the next course of action later, but the place has passed all the basic tests, including soil tests for construction,” the official said.
Disputed land for skydeck
However, the skydeck is proposed to be constructed on land under litigation.
In 2010, Bengaluru Urban district’s special deputy commissioner granted five acres of land bearing survey no 13 at Challaghatta village in Kengeri Hobli to the Sri Maruthi Handicapped Welfare Association, which was registered in 2005 and has 750 members.
The association then formed Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout, which the executive officer of the taluk panchayat approved. The association formed 230 sites—all in 20x30feet dimensions. A deputy commissioner-headed committee formed to identify genuine beneficiaries for the sites selected 230 beneficiaries.
However, a BDA official said the same land was allotted to it in 2008 and that everyone was aware of it. “We have already held several meetings with the association heads and promised to give them alternative five-acre land. We are also in the stage of deciding where the land would be allocated. There are no major litigations or legal hurdles in the case,” the official said.
The association members have approached the Karnataka High Court against the BDA’s claim.