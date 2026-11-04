250-metre-high skydeck to come up near Mysore Road in Bengaluru: Official

A 250-metre-high skydeck—one of Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar’s pet projects—will be constructed on a 46.25-acre plot in West Bengaluru’s Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout, an official said.

Confirming that the Bangalore Development Authority has identified land for the high-altitude observation deck, BDA site engineer Anil Kumar told indianexpress.com that it would be constructed in survey numbers 104 and 75 in Bheemanakuppe village and survey numbers 13, 58/3, and 49 in Challaghatta village.

“It is in the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout and close to the newly opened Major Arterial Road, also called SM Krishna Road, which connects Mysore Road with Magadi Road,” he said.

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The Rs 600-crore skydeck is envisioned as a major tourism and recreation destination, featuring restaurants, event spaces, and other facilities.