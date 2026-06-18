Disputed 5-acre Bengaluru land for disabled may become CM’s skydeck site

Members of Sri Maruthi Handicapped Welfare Association stand next to the BDA eviction notice on the land allotted to them by the district administration.

A contentious 5-acre Bengaluru property may soon be the site of Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar’s dream project, the skydeck.

On March 1 last year, 230 residential sites in Challaghatta village were handed over to physically challenged beneficiaries picked by the Sri Maruthi Handicapped Welfare Association. But on April 10 this year, the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) issued notices claiming that the land was meant for the development of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout (NPKL). The aggrieved beneficiaries moved the Karnataka High Court, which ordered a status quo on April 21.

A BDA officer has now hinted that the land parcel could be used for the skydeck, a tourism project with food courts and play arenas, though another senior officer said that it was too early to speculate as soil and rock tests are still pending.