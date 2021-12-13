Bengaluru: Skin graft sent to Command Hospital for treatment of Group Captain Varun Singh

The skin bank at the Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) located within the Victoria Hospital has sent skin graft to the Air Force Command Hospital here, where Group Captain Varun Singh is undergoing treatment for serious burn injuries. Singh is the lone survivor in the December 8 helicopter crash in which the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and 12 others lost their lives.

“When I first received the information that the officer was being shifted from the Military Hospital, Wellington to the Command Hospital in Bengaluru, I called up the skin bank to check on the availability of skin just in case there is a request from the Command Hospital to use it for the lone survivor of the tragic chopper crash. The doctors and nurses are doing everything possible to improve the chances of his survival,” a senior doctor privy to the information said, requesting anonymity.

The doctor added, “We have limited availability of fully processed skin for use on burn patients and whatever stock we had was readily issued to the Command Hospital. If the Command Hospital needs more skin, we can fetch it from other skin banks in Mumbai or Chennai.”

The doctors at the BMCRI, however, did not reveal the amount of skin graft sent to the Command Hospital.

Senior Plastic Surgeon, GVG Invivo Hospital, Dr Gunasekar Vuppalapati, who was instrumental in commissioning the skin bank at the BMCRI, said there was little awareness on skin donations.

“The skin received cannot be used immediately as it must go through a process of chemical and microbial cleansing, and this takes a minimum of eight weeks. Before the skin is issued by the skin bank for the treatment of a burn patient, it must be tested for possible microbial contamination. I am heartened to see that the Rotary Ashirvad BMCRI Skin Bank located in Victoria Hospital received about six donations last month, which is the highest number of skin donations received in a month by the bank after we started it in 2016,” he added.