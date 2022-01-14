Bengaluru: Six-year-old contestant of Kannada reality show dies in road accident

A truck rammed into a two-wheeler in Bengaluru Friday evening and killed a six-year-old girl, a contestant of a Kannada entertainment channel’s reality show, and injured her mother.

The deceased, Samanvi, daughter of Amrutha Naidu, is a resident of Vajarahalli. While the girl was riding pillion, her mother was driving the two-wheeler, said the police. The incident took place around 4.30 pm.

The mother-daughter duo was left injured after the truck rammed into the two-wheeler and Samanvi died while on the way to the hospital.

Kumaraswamy Layout traffic police have registered a case and a probe is underway.