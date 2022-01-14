scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, January 14, 2022
Must Read

Bengaluru: Six-year-old contestant of Kannada reality show dies in road accident

The deceased, Samanvi, daughter of Amrutha Naidu, is a resident of Vajarahalli.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
January 14, 2022 5:28:04 pm
Bengaluru, Kannada, Kannada reality show, Bengaluru news, Bengaluru, Indian express, Indian express news, Karnataka newsThe mother-daughter duo was left injured after the truck rammed into the two-wheeler and Samanvi died while on the way to the hospital.

A truck rammed into a two-wheeler in Bengaluru Friday evening and killed a six-year-old girl, a contestant of a Kannada entertainment channel’s reality show, and injured her mother.

The deceased, Samanvi, daughter of Amrutha Naidu, is a resident of Vajarahalli. While the girl was riding pillion, her mother was driving the two-wheeler, said the police. The incident took place around 4.30 pm.

The mother-daughter duo was left injured after the truck rammed into the two-wheeler and Samanvi died while on the way to the hospital.

More from Bangalore

Kumaraswamy Layout traffic police have registered a case and a probe is underway.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 14: Latest News

Advertisement