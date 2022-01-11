Bengaluru: Six dead as tipper truck topples onto three vehicles

Six people, including four of a family, died and two were injured after a tipper truck toppled onto three vehicles on the Bengaluru-Mysuru road on Monday.

According to the police, the incident took place in Kumbalgodu on the outskirts of Bengaluru city. The deceased have been indetified as Nikhita Rani (29), Veenamma (42), Indrakumar (14) and Keerthi Kumar (40), all from a family that lived in Bengaluru’s Magadi road; Shivaprakash (40), a native of Mysuru who wroked at Bidadi; and Jatin (30), a native of Kerala and resident of Peenya in Bengaluru.

Nikhitha’s husband Gajendra (38) and son Siddharth (9) have sustained injuries.

The tipper, carrying gravel stones, was heading towards Bengaluru. The police said as the tipper arrived near Kumbalgodu, the driver lost control and hit the median. The vehicle then fell over on two cars and a bike, crushing them. Nikhita Rani’s family was traveling in one car, Shivaprakash was traveling in another and Jatin was on his bike. The tipper driver fled the spot.

Locals said it took them and the police nearly 30 minutes to reach the victims stuck under the vehicle. The bodies were shifted to a private hospital.

The Kumbalgodu police have registered a case against the tipper driver for negligence.

The accident brought traffic on the busy Mysuru-Bengaluru road to a halt, and it took around 90 minutes to clear the road.