Bengaluru: Six arrested for blackmailing business partners, two absconding

Bengaluru Police on Tuesday busted a gang that allegedly blackmailed a businesswoman and her partner into handing over gold ornaments and cash worth Rs 9.5 lakh.

According to the police, the prime accused in the case is one Deepa. Three other women and four men were part of the gang. Of these, six have been arrested while two persons – a man and a woman – are absconding.

Police sources said Deepa hatched a plan to blackmail the businesswoman. On Sunday, when the latter’s business partner was at her house, Deepa and her accomplices forcefully took pictures and videos of the man in a compromising position. The gang then demanded a ransom of Rs 5 lakh and threatened that they would accuse the woman of carrying out ‘immoral’ activities at her residence. The criminals took Rs 1.7 lakh in cash and gold valuables from her residence before fleeing the spot. As the man was not carrying any cash, the gang transferred money from his digital wallet.

The victim later filed a complaint at Basaveshwara Nagar police station.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Sanjeev M Patil said that the accused had kept an eye on the duo’s movements and tried to trap them. “The accused are in police custody for further questioning,” he added.