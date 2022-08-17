scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Bengaluru: Sir C V Raman Road stretch to be closed for a month, traffic routes changed

The road will be closed for white topping work from August 18 and traffic diversions have been announced for vehicles using the stretch between BHEL Circle and Yeshwanthpur Circle

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
August 17, 2022 11:29:49 am
The white topping work will begin on Thursday, Bengaluru City Joint Commissioner of Police for Traffic B R Ravikanthe Gowda has said in an official statement. (Representational image)

Traffic on the Sir C V Raman Road in north Bengaluru near the Indian Institute of Science – between BHEL Circle and Yeshwanthpur Circle – will be disrupted for 30 days with the stretch being closed on account of white topping (concrete layering) work by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the traffic police have announced.

The white topping work will begin on Thursday, Bengaluru City Joint Commissioner of Police for Traffic B R Ravikanthe Gowda has said in an official statement.

The closure of the road for 30 days is expected to throw traffic out of gear in the busy area which is also a point of access into Bengaluru city from the Pune Highway.

Traffic diversions have been announced for vehicles using the stretch between the BHEL Circle and Yeshwanthpur Circle to get in and out of the city.

Traffic approaching the BHEL Circle from the direction of Malleswaram 18th cross will have to take a left turn at the Maramma Temple circle to join the Margosa and then take a right on the 15th cross in Malleswaram to head toward Yeshwanthpur.

Vehicles coming from the Mekhri Circle direction have to take a right turn at the Sadashivanagar police station and head towards BEL Circle to join the highway.

The vehicles going to Yeshwanthpur from the Mekhri Circle side will have to take a left turn at the BHEL Circle and a right turn at the Maramma Devi temple circle and travel on Margosa Road before taking a right turn on Malleswaram 15th cross to head towards Yeshwanthpur.

Traffic in Malleswaram, Yeshwanthpur, Sadashivanagar, BEL Circle, and all adjoining areas is likely to be affected.

