SIR drive turns violent in Bengaluru: Official punched in face, 2 men arrested

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The Bengaluru police Thursday arrested two men for allegedly assaulting a 37-year-old government official deputed for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls while he was supervising booth-level officers in Bengaluru.
The accused have been identified as Dastagir, 22 and Yarab, 21. The complainant, Pakeerappa, a superintendent with the Karnataka Slum Development Board, had been appointed by the Pulakeshinagar Revenue Office as the supervising officer for booth-level officers doing the SIR work in ward number 47.
According to the FIR, the incident took place at around 1.30 pm Wednesday near Kausar Mosque on 18th Cross in Roshan Nagar. Pakeerappa alleged that he was inspecting the ongoing SIR process when he noticed two youths arguing with a booth-level officer over an SIR form. The officer allegedly asked them to obtain the form from their own jurisdiction after learning that they were residents of Jayanagar and not the local electoral constituency.
When Pakeerappa intervened and asked the two men why they were arguing with the officer, one of the accused allegedly questioned his authority and punched him in the face, causing his lip to bleed. He further alleged that the second accused struck him near the eye and on his back, resulting in injuries. The assault ended after residents intervened and separated those involved.
Following the attack, Pakeerappa informed his senior officers, sought treatment at Dr B R Ambedkar Medical College Hospital, and later filed a complaint with the police.
The police filed the case under charges of causing hurt to a public servant, intentional insult and common intention. Further investigation is in progress, said a police officer.
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