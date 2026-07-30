SIR drive turns violent in Bengaluru: Official punched in face, 2 men arrested

The Bengaluru police Thursday arrested two men for allegedly assaulting a 37-year-old government official deputed for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls while he was supervising booth-level officers in Bengaluru.

The accused have been identified as Dastagir, 22 and Yarab, 21. The complainant, Pakeerappa, a superintendent with the Karnataka Slum Development Board, had been appointed by the Pulakeshinagar Revenue Office as the supervising officer for booth-level officers doing the SIR work in ward number 47.

According to the FIR, the incident took place at around 1.30 pm Wednesday near Kausar Mosque on 18th Cross in Roshan Nagar. Pakeerappa alleged that he was inspecting the ongoing SIR process when he noticed two youths arguing with a booth-level officer over an SIR form. The officer allegedly asked them to obtain the form from their own jurisdiction after learning that they were residents of Jayanagar and not the local electoral constituency.