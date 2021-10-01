Bengaluru: Sinkhole opens up in Bengaluru during metro tunnelling work

A sinkhole, about 30 feet deep, appeared on Tannery Road in Bengaluru metro during tunnelling work just 100 metres away from the alignment of the underground tunnel of Namma Metro.

The metro officials have immediately evacuated all the residents of a building on the property where a sinkhole appeared and the building was not damaged and no one was injured.

“On Thursday during tunneling work by tunnel boring machine(TBM) Bhadra, a sink hole appeared at about 100m from Venkateshpura metro Underground station towards Tannery Road metro station at around 7.30 am,” said BL Yashwanth Chavan, BMRCL chief public relations officer.

“On inspection it appears that this was an old open well which was closed on which the building exists. The building has a chicken shop on the Ground floor and on the first floor a family of five were residing. To ensure safety, the shop is closed and the family has been provided accommodation near Nagawara,” he added.

According to Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) once the filling of the well with sand and concrete which is in progress is completed and after securing the building, the tunneling activities will continue.

“Once the tunneling is complete below the building, after ensuring the safety of the building the family will be relocated back,” Chavan said.