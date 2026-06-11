11 arrested after clash between transgender groups in Bengaluru

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The police have arrested 11 people following a violent clash between two groups of transgender persons near the Silk Board junction in Bengaluru in the early hours of June 9.
They have registered cross FIRs in connection with the incident, and further investigation is underway, they said on Thursday.
According to members of one group, the dispute stems from a long-running conflict over begging activities in the Silk Board area. They alleged that their group had been operating in the locality for several years when a rival group recently entered the area and began demanding a share of the earnings. The disagreement allegedly escalated into a series of confrontations over the past few months.
According to their First Information Report (FIR), they were allegedly attacked with sticks and other objects by members of a rival group around 1 am on June 9, causing injuries to their body parts. The complaint also alleged that four transgender persons were robbed of their mobile phones and a bag containing Rs 20,000.
In a counter-complaint, the rival group alleged that she and her associates were also assaulted near the Silk Board flyover with sticks, leading to injuries, with one member reportedly requiring medical treatment. Seeking police protection from further harassment, the rival group further alleged that the other group had demanded Rs 30,000 per month from them.
Series of attacks since February
Members of the first group alleged that the June 9 clash was the latest in a series of attacks dating back to February. They claimed that they had repeatedly approached the police regarding disputes with the rival group.
One member alleged that the first attack took place in February, following which an FIR was registered at the Madiwala police station. However, they claimed that the accused people had absconded and the dispute remained unresolved.
According to the group, a second confrontation took place a few weeks later. The police subsequently called members of both groups for discussions and attempted to broker a settlement, but tensions allegedly persisted.
Members of the group alleged that despite earlier complaints and police intervention, they were attacked again on June 9, marking the third major confrontation between the groups since February.
Transgender group protests outside police station
Following the incident, they gathered outside the Madiwala police station and staged a protest demanding stronger police action.
Videos from the protest, which have since circulated on social media, show members of the transgender community confronting police officers and expressing frustration over the recurring clashes.
“This is the third time this fight has happened. How many times should we be assaulted and beaten up?” One member of the group is heard saying in a video recorded during the protest.
The videos also show police personnel attempting to pacify the protesters outside the station. The demonstration briefly disrupted traffic in the area.
Responding to the allegations, a police officer said that action had already been taken in the earlier cases. “Previously, two FIRs had been registered by us, and charge sheets have already been filed in those cases,” the officer said.
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