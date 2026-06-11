11 arrested after clash between transgender groups in Bengaluru

According to members of one group, the dispute stems from a long-running conflict over begging activities in the Silk Board area.

The police have arrested 11 people following a violent clash between two groups of transgender persons near the Silk Board junction in Bengaluru in the early hours of June 9.

They have registered cross FIRs in connection with the incident, and further investigation is underway, they said on Thursday.

According to members of one group, the dispute stems from a long-running conflict over begging activities in the Silk Board area. They alleged that their group had been operating in the locality for several years when a rival group recently entered the area and began demanding a share of the earnings. The disagreement allegedly escalated into a series of confrontations over the past few months.