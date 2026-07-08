Clubbing while running: How this Bengaluru club sold out a silent DJ event in 24 hours

Written by Neysa Mary

Hundreds of runners wearing wireless headphones followed a moving DJ truck through J P Nagar this weekend, turning Bengaluru’s latest run club event into a viral spectacle and signalling how the city’s fitness culture is becoming as much about community and entertainment as exercise.

The recent silent run was organised as part of Sangeetha Mobiles’s anniversary celebrations. Mile Run Club organised the event in collaboration with Sangeetha Mobiles and Hungry Shark Media.

According to Gaurav Dobriyal, co-founder of Mile Run Club, the JP Nagar event was Bengaluru’s first silent DJ run. While DJ runs have been organised in the city, the combined wireless silent rave with a community-run element was a new experience. The event had 176 participants and sold out within 24 hours of registrations opening.

Shift in approach to fitness

Dobriyal said the concept reflects a larger shift in how people approach fitness today. “People now want more than just a workout; they want an experience. Events like these make fitness enjoyable rather than feeling like a task, while also helping people build genuine connections,” he said.

“It is more than a trend. Young people today are becoming more focused on wellness and on building healthier lifestyles. Communities like these are giving them a fun way to stay active while creating meaningful social connections,” he said.

“People have realised the importance of fitness, and running communities are creating experiences that encourage more people to stay active,” he added.

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Dobriyal approached DJ Sam and introduced him to the concept of a wireless DJ truck. “I thought it was a really unique concept because it is not something you get to experience every day, so I was immediately excited to be part of it,” Sam said.

Sam, who played from a moving truck for the runners, said that he has also been working with running communities for the past year and a half. He was one of the first DJs in the city for the ‘Run and Rave’ with Daud Run Club last year.

“The run club crowd is full of energy despite it being early on a Sunday morning. It is amazing to see people finish a run and then dance for another two or three hours. They are health-conscious, community-focused, and these events show that fitness can be fun,” he said.

“Setting up the equipment on a moving truck was one of the biggest problems, and I did lose balance a few times. The truck was moving very slowly, so it was not dangerous. Once we got started, it became much easier to focus on the music and keep the energy high through the run,” Sam said.

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A diverse crowd

Jipson, who has been part of Mile Run Club for about a year, said, “The DJ run format is still new, but people are warming up to it. The crowd was incredibly diverse, from teenagers to people in their 40s.”

“The silent run and rave felt like a first for Bengaluru, and Jayanagar was the perfect setting. Watching curious onlookers react to hundreds of runners singing and dancing in headphones behind a DJ truck made it a truly fun and memorable experience.”

As Bengaluru continues to experiment with new forms of fitness, silent runs with a DJ experience could soon become a familiar trend on the city’s streets.

Neysa Mary is an intern with The Indian Express.