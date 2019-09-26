Bengaluru: Significant rise in binge-watching has medical experts worried 

There is a significant rise in the number of online binge-watching addiction cases at the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS). According to Dr Manoj Kumar Sharma, who leads the Service for Healthy Use of Technology (SHUT) clinic at NIMHANS, there has been a 20-30 per cent rise in the last one year, and has become the third-ranked at the clinic, after excessive gaming and social media addiction.

“Since the first case of binge-watching addiction was recorded in October 2018, there has been a 20 to 30 per cent rise in such cases,” Dr Sharma told Indianexpress.com. “With more online video streaming and on-demand services cropping up these days, this has become a daily activity among many.”

Sharma said it is most common among youngsters in the age group of 16-25.

Binge-watching, a common millennial term, is the act of watching multiple episodes of a web series or television programme in rapid succession, on smartphones, laptops or other gadgets.

Binge-watching side effects: Physical fatigue, withdrawal symptoms

In a case that was handled at the SHUT clinic recently, a 21-year-old was observed suffering from physical fatigue, preoccupation, withdrawal symptoms and loss of control in his behavioral pattern. Doctors said it was due to binge-watching for nearly a year.

“Even though the patient, who is unemployed, began watching comedy series to manage stress — he felt he was not ‘successful enough’ — he started spending six to eight hours a day binge-watching shows which led to his addiction. Resuming his favourite shows gradually became the first activity of the day, which caused sleep deprivation, procrastination, and staying away from outdoor social activities,” Dr Sharma explained.

Reasons for binge-watching shows

Binge-watching has become a part of millennials’ lifestyles, as conversations with college students indicate.

“I don’t feel anything abnormal about completing an entire season of my favourite series at one stretch. This, in turn, helps me be an active part of discussions with my friends both offline and online,” said Gauri V, a commerce student in the city. However, the teenager is of the opinion that watching more than a complete season of a web series becomes stressful.

Rahul Nath, an English Literature student, said he observed some of his friends in college choosing not to attend classes for successive days just to complete watching a series. “I feel some take binge-watching too far just to ensure they have ample information to express their views when their friends tend to speak of a particular show. At times, I have found myself watching six to seven episodes at a go, losing sleep, but I’ve realised that it does no good to me at all,” he said with a chuckle.

Meanwhile, Srimathi Perumal, a guest lecturer at a top college shares her observations. “The penetration of social media among youngsters has, in a way, contributed to many falling for peer pressure to binge-watch certain web series. Hence, in an effort to stay relevant in a group discussion among peers, youngsters these days are kind of forced to binge-watch something to catch up with what they fear they might have missed out,” she said.

To ensure staying away, Dr Sharma recommends dropping such habits “at the very moment when an individual feels he/she is giving unnecessary priority to such actions over their day to day work and being socially occupied.”