scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 28, 2022

Bengaluru: Signature campaign demands Hesaraghatta grasslands to be declared conservation reserve

There is an attempt to incite the locals against the demand of declaring the grasslands as a conservation reserve, said president of the NGO Project Vruksha Foundation, Vijay Nishanth

Hesaraghatta grasslandsthe Bengaluru NavaNirmana Party (BNP) has started an online petition on its page requesting the chief minister to declare the Hesaraghatta grasslands a conservation reserve.(Express photo)

Ahead of the State Wildlife Board’s meeting on November 3, citizens of Bengaluru and urban conservationists Friday started a signature campaign asking the government to declare Hesaraghatta grasslands, spanning across 5,000 acre, a conservation reserve.

Hundreds of citizens have already signed the letter on the first day.

President of the NGO Project Vruksha Foundation, Vijay Nishanth, who started the signature campaign, said, “Hesaraghatta, the last remaining grassland of Bengaluru, is the water catchment area of the Arkavathy river, housing about 250 species of birds, insects and mammals.”

He added that there is an attempt to incite the locals against the demand of declaring the grasslands as a conservation reserve.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Journeys of Clay and Fire’, a ceramic exhibition, brings tra...Premium
‘Journeys of Clay and Fire’, a ceramic exhibition, brings tra...
Karnataka: Banking on probability technique, cops trace police exam cheatsPremium
Karnataka: Banking on probability technique, cops trace police exam cheats
Why bad results for Alphabet and Microsoft is bad news for India’s ...Premium
Why bad results for Alphabet and Microsoft is bad news for India’s ...
In reply to EC on freebies, BJP draws welfare-dole line, Congress-Left ca...Premium
In reply to EC on freebies, BJP draws welfare-dole line, Congress-Left ca...

“The villagers are being fed falsehoods by local politicians like one cannot graze their cattle once the area is declared a conservation reserve. Some have even said that once it is declared a reserve forest, wild animals will be put there. The sad thing is that not a single MP (member of parliament) from Bengaluru has uttered a word on the issue,” Nishanth added.

He said the signatures will be submitted to principal chief conservator of forest (head of forest force) R K Singh before the wildlife meeting.

Also Read |Gandhada Gudi review: Puneeth Rajkumar’s journey into the wild is immersive

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru NavaNirmana Party (BNP) has started an online petition on its page requesting the chief minister to declare the Hesaraghatta grasslands a conservation reserve.

More from Bangalore
Advertisement

Acting on a petition filed by Nishanth, the Karnataka high court in July directed the state government to reconsider its earlier decision of rejecting the proposal of declaring Hesaraghatta grasslands as a conservation reserve in 2021.

First published on: 28-10-2022 at 07:24:30 pm
Next Story

East Bengal aim maiden derby win against ATK Mohun Bagan in ISL

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 28: Latest News
Advertisement