Bengaluru shuts today, 7-hr window for essentials daily

The Karnataka government on Monday issued formal orders for a second lockdown in the Bengaluru region from 8 pm on July 14 to 5 am on July 22.

According to the guidelines, only trains and flights that are already scheduled will be allowed to operate to/from the region and stores selling essential items will be allowed to function between 5 am and 12 pm everyday.

“Whereas, there has been a surge in Covid-19 positive cases in the Bengaluru area, particularly in the last two weeks. Whereas, the experts have examined the matter in detail and have suggested taking further stringent measures to contain the spread. Hence, in exercise of powers, conferred under Section 24 (l) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the undersigned, in the capacity of Chairman, State Executive Committee, hereby orders lockdown of BBMP Bengaluru Urban District and Bengaluru Rural district to combat the spread of Covid-l9 for a period of 7 days with effect from 8 PM on 14.07.2020 to 5 am on 22.07.2020,” said an order issued by Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar Monday. Since July 1, 15,147 cases have been reported from Bengaluru. The city currently has 15,052 active cases.

During the lockdown, shops selling groceries, fruits, vegetables, dairy products, meat, fish and animal fodder will be allowed to open from 5 am to 12 noon. “Home delivery of essential items shall be encouraged,” the order said. Movement of vehicles, both public and private, will be allowed only in emergencies.

