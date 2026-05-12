2 children die in Bengaluru shed fire; police point to materials stored iside

A day after two children of migrant labourers died in a fire inside a shed in Bengaluru’s K Narayanapura area, the police on Tuesday said highly inflammable materials stored inside the structure and the possible spread of an open flame from outside were the likely cause of the blaze.

The victims—Arjun, 5, and Asha, 3—children of migrant labourers from Devadurga taluk in Raichur district, died after a fire broke out in a shed on Monday afternoon. The Kothanur police have registered a case of unnatural death.

According to the police, the family had moved to Bengaluru around four months ago for work and were living in one of several sheds on a property belonging to a man identified as Krishnamurthy. The children were under the care of their grandmother after their parents left for work around 9 am.