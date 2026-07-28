Bengaluru man arrested for making obscene remarks to woman waiting for cab

The man allegedly approached the woman and made obscene remarks on Sunday night. (Screengrab enhanced by AI)

A 42-year-old fruit vendor was arrested after a woman posted a video on Instagram alleging that he sexually harassed her and offered her money for sexual favours while she was waiting for a cab in Bengaluru, the police said Tuesday.

After the man allegedly approached her and made obscene remarks on Sunday night, the woman confronted him and began recording the incident on her mobile phone. He allegedly continued abusing her before leaving when she warned that she would call the police.

The police identified the arrested accused as Vijay Ragav, a resident of NRI Layout in Ramamurthy Nagar, and seized a scooter he allegedly used.