Bengaluru man arrested for making obscene remarks to woman waiting for cab

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A 42-year-old fruit vendor was arrested after a woman posted a video on Instagram alleging that he sexually harassed her and offered her money for sexual favours while she was waiting for a cab in Bengaluru, the police said Tuesday.
After the man allegedly approached her and made obscene remarks on Sunday night, the woman confronted him and began recording the incident on her mobile phone. He allegedly continued abusing her before leaving when she warned that she would call the police.
The police identified the arrested accused as Vijay Ragav, a resident of NRI Layout in Ramamurthy Nagar, and seized a scooter he allegedly used.
“The accused is currently in police custody,” a police officer said.
In her Instagram video posted Monday, the woman alleged that the man was riding a scooter with the registration number KA03 KQ6190. “As a woman, I should be able to wait for my cab without being treated like an object or being propositioned for money. His words were intimidating, disrespectful and made me fear for my safety,” she wrote.
The woman urged authorities to take action against the man and appealed to the public not to ignore harassment in public spaces.
Responding to the woman’s post, the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) for the Whitefield division asked her to share the exact location of the incident.
Based on her complaint, the police registered an FIR on charges of sexual harassment and insulting a woman’s modesty. Further investigation is underway, they added.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram