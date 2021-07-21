Bengaluru: Several areas to face power outage today

Power will be suspended between 9.10 am and 3.30 pm today. (Reuters)

Several areas in Bengaluru will face interruptions in power supply on July 21, the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) has informed. According to BESCOM officials, all these locations fall under the Jayanagar subdivision where planned works of the Company are underway.

Here are the areas that will be affected:

10 am to 2 pm: S6 sub-division, Sarakki, Feeder 18: C.R. Layout, Sangam Circle, LIC Colony, 24th Main Road, G.M. Garden, J.P. Nagar 1st Phase, Jayanagar 8th Block from

9.10 am to 3 pm: S8 Arehalli MUSS, Feeder 6: Gowdanapalya bus stop

9.30 am to 3.30 pm: S18, Subramanyapura MUS, Feeder 1: Jayanagar Housing Board Cooperative Society Layout, Thurahalli