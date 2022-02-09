Bengaluru: Servant arrested after retired IAF officer and wife found murdered

A retired Indian Air Force pilot and his wife were killed on Tuesday, allegedly by a youth hired to take care of their dogs and garden at their home near Bidadi on the outskirts of the city.

According to police, the deaths of Raghurajan (70) and his wife, Asha (63), came to light after they failed to answer calls made by their children living in Delhi. They informed security guards, who went inside the villa at Eagleton Resort and found the couples lying dead in a pool of blood.

The police suspected the involvement of their servant, Joginder Kumar Yadav, 23 as the security guards reported him to be missing. He usually stayed in the house during the day, they said.

The police arrested him on Wednesday in connection with the murders.Yadav allegedly killed the couple by hitting them with a hammer. He got Rs 56,000 from the house and was searching for jewellery when he noticed the security guards’ movement, according to the police. He then fled the spot with the cash.

A native of Bihar living in the city for the past seven years, Yadav stayed close to Eagleton Resort with his family. The police tracked his mobile phone location after he made a call to his wife.

“Fifteen days ago, Rs 70,000 was transferred from Raghurajan’s digital wallet to a friend’s account. It is yet to be ascertained whether it was done with Raghurajan’s consent,” said a police officer.

A case of murder was registered against him at the Bidadi police station.