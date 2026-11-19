A Rs 3-crore property, seven murders, and an alleged attempt to steal the dead victims’ identities through their fingerprints. A chilling picture of a murder spree in Bengaluru has emerged from the police investigation of a 52-year-old cab driver accused of killing his wife and six members of her family.

The latest findings have emerged after two weeks of custodial interrogation of S Indushekar, who was arrested on November 4. His 17-year-old daughter, who was allegedly an accomplice in the murder spree, was placed in a juvenile remand home.

The police initially took custody of Indushekar for 14 days in an initial First Information Report (FIR) for murder, which was registered on November 5.

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Police sources said the accused was eyeing a 1,200-square-foot property in Bengaluru’s Srirampura area belonging to his wife’s family, which was reportedly unwilling to transfer it to him.

“During questioning, he claimed he carried out the murders on account of frequent fights with his wife and animosity towards her family for interference. The motive of wanting the rights to property held by his wife’s family in Srirampura has also emerged,” a police source said.

On Wednesday, the Bengaluru police obtained his fresh custody for another 10 days by citing the seven murders as being a series of murders, sources said. “It is seven murders that are being investigated separately,” a source said.

Role of teen daughter

Sources said the family of his wife, Sunitha M J, 40, were not in favour of transferring the property to Indushekar, and the murder plot was possibly hatched long ago after convincing his teenage daughter to participate in the murder with the prospect of inheritance.

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Family relatives have alleged that Indushekar wanted to acquire a property that reportedly belonged to his mother-in-law, Rupavathi, 65, and was intended to be transferred to her sons. This had allegedly led to disagreements within the family.

The police probe has found that the 17-year-old daughter helped her father in the mass murder plan. “She has assisted the father by washing up the area where the murders happened at their home and cleaning evidence,” a police source said.

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After allegedly killing his wife and mother-in-law around October 16, the cab driver reportedly murdered his wife’s extended family after inviting them in batches for special non-vegetarian meals at his house through the last two weeks of October.

“They were given drinks laced with tablets which left them unconscious before the murders were committed,” a police source said.

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The victims were allegedly killed by Indushekar, who smashed their heads with a grinding stone outside the terrace level of his rented house.

A series of murders

The alleged killing spree began on October 16, when Indushekar murdered his wife and mother-in-law, the police said.

He then allegedly killed his wife’s elder brother, Shivakumar, 46, his wife Divya, 30, and their seven-year-old son, Puneeth. On October 31, he allegedly murdered another brother-in-law, Shankar, 44, and his wife, Nalini, 29.

The first body was recovered on November 5, when the police found the seven-year-old boy’s remains in the Nandi Hills region on the outskirts of Bengaluru. The recovery followed information Indushekar provided after he was detained on November 3.

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Subsequently, the bodies of his wife and mother-in-law were found in the Yercaud hills near Salem in Tamil Nadu. The bodies of another brother-in-law and his wife were recovered from Chamundi Hills near Mysuru, while the remaining two victims — the parents of the 11-year-old boy — were found in the Shiradi Ghats near Mangaluru.

The police arrested Indushekar after a relative of Shankar and Nalini filed a missing persons complaint.