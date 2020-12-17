Bengaluru: Senior woman cop found dead at friend’s place, probe on

Police said it has taken four people into custody for questioning.

A deputy superintendent of police, posted at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Bengaluru, was found dead at a friend’s place in Annapoorneshwari Nagar police station area in the city’s west on Wednesday night.

The police said the deceased has been identified as Lakshmi V (33), a resident of Konanakunte in south Bengaluru. An officer of Karnataka State Police Service (KSPS) cadre of 2014, she joined the force in 2017.

Sanjeev M Patil, DCP(West) Bengaluru, said, “Lakshmi had gone for dinner at a friend’s place in Vinayaka Layout on Wednesday. She was found dead in a room on Wednesday night. Preliminary investigation suggest that she committed suicide.”

Sources in the police said she left for her friend Manu’s residence at 7 pm for dinner. However, she locked herself in a room around 10 pm, the sources said, adding that as she didn’t respond, Manu broke open the door only to find that she had hung herself.

Lakshmi was rushed to a private hospital where she was declared brought dead. The police registered a case and an investigation is underway.

The police said it has taken four people into custody for questioning.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai has ordered an inquiry into the case. Speaking to reporters in Haveri district, Bommai said, “I have informed concerned officials to conduct a thorough investigation in DySP Lakshmi suicide case.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.