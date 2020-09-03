Bengaluru: Senior Karnataka IPS officer hospitalised after gun misfires

Sharma was rushed to a hospital and is currently undergoing treatment.

Senior IPS officer and Chairman of the Karnataka State Police Housing Corporation, R P Sharma, sustained bullet injuries after his service weapon misfired while he was cleaning it in Bengaluru. He was rushed to a hospital and is currently undergoing treatment.

The incident took place Wednesday evening around 4.30 pm at his residence in Kothanur. “He (Sharma) was rushed to a private hospital where he is undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit,” a police official confirmed.

According to the police, 59-year-old Sharma sustained injuries “accidentally” as the gun was loaded while he was cleaning it. Sharma’s daughter, who heard the sound of the gunshot found him bleeding profusely in his room after which she sought help from staff members to take him to the hospital.

“The officer has sustained two bullet injuries and has given us a written statement saying the same took place while he was cleaning the revolver. Prima facie, we have ruled out any foul play behind the incident. An investigation is on,” the police officer added.

