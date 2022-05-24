Bengaluru: On the run for 5 years, murder accused held after selfie on FB

A selfie posted on Facebook led to the arrest of a 35-year-old murder accused who had been on the run from the police for five years.

Madhusoodhan alias Madhu, a Mysuru resident, was accused of murdering Uday Raj Singh, a 65-year-old retired bank manager, on March 25, 2014 along with six other associates. The gang allegedly killed Singh to rob a diamond necklace worth crores and also stabbed Singh’s wife Susheelamma.

Madhu used to work as an assistant manager in a private bank. After he opened a franchisee trading firm with others and incurred a loss over Rs 1.2 crore, he saw an advertisement online that Singh wanted to sell an antique gold and diamond necklace. Disguising themselves as potential customers, Madhu and his associates allegedly went to Singh’s house, slit his throat and attacked his wife, who survived.

In May 2017, the Karnataka high court granted bail to Madhu and he had been absconding since. In 2019, his associates were convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment.

Meanwhile, the city police had formed a team to catch offenders who had jumped bail and were keeping track of those who had been absconding for a while. Recently, a person approached Adugodi police with a photo of Madhu on Facebook. After police confirmed that it was Madhu, they arrested him.

According to the police, Madhu hid his identity, used fake names and stayed in Patna and Pune, doing odd jobs. An MBA graduate, Madhu recently came to the city to meet his friend. When they visited a mall near Peenya, they took a selfie and the friend posted it on Facebook. It was this photo that led to Madhu’s arrest.